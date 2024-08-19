Five Are Dead In Rear-End Collision

Five people are dead and another is in critical condition after a collision shut down portions of northbound Interstate 35W in Fort Worth early today. Police say the crash happened just after midnight near Seminary Drive.

Officers at the scene found that the driver of a Camaro had rear-ended a sedan with multiple people inside. The driver of the Camaro was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Police say three adults and two children in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway reopened at about 5:30 a.m. The traffic investigation unit will determine if any charges will be filed.