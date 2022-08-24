Five Buses Of Illegal Immigrants Arriving In NYC

A group of five buses is unloading illegal immigrants in New York City today, making the largest one day total in Texas’ plan to spread the burden.

So far, Republican Governor Greg Abbott has sent more than one-thousand asylum-seekers to the Big Apple as a way to bring attention to the migrant crisis affecting the state.

In an op-ed in today’s New York Post, Abbott slammed the mayor of New York City for supporting an open-border policy and then complaining when those migrants arrive at his doorstep.