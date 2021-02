Five board members are stepping down from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Chairwoman Sally Talberg, Vice Chair Peter Cramton, and members Vanessa Anesetti-Parra, Terry Bulger, and Raymond Hepper have resigned, effective today. They say they made the decision because they don’t live in Texas. The group says they’re sorry for all the power outages Texans dealt with last week after winter storms hit the state. Their resignation letter encourages the state to invest in infrastructure.