Five People In House Survive Shooting

Five people survived the shooting in San Jacinto County, including two juveniles found under the bodies of two women who were shot to death. Sheriff Greg Capers said he believed the women “were trying to keep them babies alive.”

Capers said there had been previous calls about the suspect shooting his rifle and a large number of shell casings were found in his yard. Deputies were already heading to the residence to investigate a complaint when 9-1-1 calls starting coming in reporting an active shooter.