Denton is among five Texas cities that voted to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana.

According to the Texas Tribune, the ordinance will drop enforcement of marijuana laws in most cases where someone possesses less than four ounces and related paraphernalia. It will also scale back the use of city funds for T-H-C testing.

The four cities that joined Denton in decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana were San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin, and Harker Heights.