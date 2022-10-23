Fiver People Wounded In Gunfire At Brownsville Home

Gunfire in Brownsville has left five people wounded, including a woman who remains in critical condition. The gunshots rang out at a home on the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street sometime after six Sunday morning.

A woman said to be in her mid 30’s was critically wounded. Three other people are hospitalized in stable condition. A fifth person suffered a graze wound. Brownsville police have not yet made an arrest.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 546-8477.