A wooden heart at a makeshift memorial remembers the family of Vishal and Bhavna Patel, who died along with their 1-year-old daughter Aishani, in the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South building, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Today marks three weeks since Florida’s condo collapse. Searchers are digging for the final eight victims. They recovered another body last night, raising the death toll to 97.

Crews have now removed 22-million pounds of concrete and debris since the 12-story tower fell in the middle of the night. In new 9-1-1 calls, residents described an explosion, others begged for help and one group said they were trapped in the garage with water rising.