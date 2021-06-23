FL ED Program to Teach Students “Evils Of Communism”

Florida high school students will learn about “the evils of communism” under a new state law. Governor Ron DeSantis signed three education bills yesterday, two of which would require Florida students to take classes in civics, patriotism and CPR training.

The governor said the new programs would require students to learn, among other things, about “the evils of communism and totalitarian ideologies.” DeSantis also announced a bill that would require Florida universities to conduct annual reviews of their intellectual freedom and diversity of thought.