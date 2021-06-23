NATIONAL

FL ED Program to Teach Students “Evils Of Communism”

By 33 views
0
FILE - Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

Florida high school students will learn about “the evils of communism” under a new state law. Governor Ron DeSantis signed three education bills yesterday, two of which would require Florida students to take classes in civics, patriotism and CPR training.

The governor said the new programs would require students to learn, among other things, about “the evils of communism and totalitarian ideologies.” DeSantis also announced a bill that would require Florida universities to conduct annual reviews of their intellectual freedom and diversity of thought.

Canadian Prime Minister Says Border With United States Will Reopen In Weeks

Previous article

153 Hospital Employees Resign Or Are Fired Over Vaccination Mandate

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL