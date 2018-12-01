Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian is now considered a major hurricane. DeSantis said the storm is expected to make landfall south of Tampa when it touches his state. He said Ian is now projected to slam into the state once it makes landfall instead of heading up the west coast as previously projected.

The Governor said the storm will bring life-threatening flooding and major storm surges. He listed cities like Sarasota and Fort Myers as places that will deal with “historic” flooding and urged residents that live in those areas to evacuate.