Flames Hamper Rescue Effort Amid Rubble Of Florida Condo

In this aerial image search and rescue workers work the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescue officials are continuing to search Friday and there's still hope of finding survivors in the rubble more than 24 hours after the building collapsed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

(AP) — Officials say fire has spread amid the rubble of the collapsed condominium in South Florida, hampering rescue efforts. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday that the flames are deep and firefighters have not been able to find their source. She says 159 remain unaccounted for. A 2018 engineering report said that the oceanfront condominium building that collapsed this week near Miami had “major structural damage” to a concrete structural slab below its pool deck that needed extensive repairs. The engineering report did not warn of imminent danger from the damage. But it did note the need for costly repairs to fix the slab as well as damaged concrete columns beams and walls.