Fleeing Nicaraguans A Boon To Economy Back Home

A candy vendor walks past a Western Union branch in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Remittances to Nicaraguans sent home in 2022 surged 50%, a jump that analysts say is directly related to the thousands of Nicaraguans who emigrated to the U.S. in the past two years.(AP Photo/Inti Ocon)

(AP) — Remittances to Nicaraguans sent home last year surged 50%, a massive jump that analysts say is directly related to the thousands of Nicaraguans who emigrated to the U.S. in the past two years. That swell of new Nicaraguan arrivals to the U.S. was part of the reason the Biden administration announced in January that it would begin turning them away at the border if they did not first register online to make asylum petitions.

Their numbers have dropped precipitously since. But those who already arrived are keeping Nicaragua’s economy afloat with the more than $3.2 billion they sent home last year.

