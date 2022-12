Flight delays and cancelations are piling up across the U.S. as a major winter storm hits many cities.

Airports in Chicago and Denver are feeling the most impacts as FlightAware says about a quarter of the flights originating from Chicago O’Hare have been canceled so far today. The same can be said for Denver.

So far today, there have been more than four-thousand delays for flights within, into or out of the U.S. Nineteen-hundred flights have been canceled.