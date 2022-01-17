Flights Impacted, Power Out For Many As Winter Weather Hits East Coast

Thousands are stranded at the airport and many more are in the dark as winter weather hits the Eastern U.S. FlightAware says more than 26-hundred flights within, into, or out of the U.S. have been delayed or canceled today.

The biggest trouble spot is Charlotte, North Carolina’s airport. Thousands are also without power in states from Maine all the way down to Georgia.

Meantime, the National Weather Service in Buffalo says “widespread snow” is expected today. Blowing snow is also in the forecast.