Flights Suspended As Arctic Air, Snow And Sleet Blast UK

(AP) — Dozens of flights have been disrupted in the U.K. and some schools had to close as snow blanketed much of the country. Britain’s Met Office said temperatures in the Scottish Highlands dropped to minus 15.4 degrees Celsius, (4 degrees Fahrenheit), overnight, the coldest night recorded in March since 2010.

Freezing Arctic air is expected to blast the U.K. for the rest of the week. Weather forecasters are warning of travel disruptions and power cuts in rural regions in the north.

Bristol Airport in southwest England was temporarily closed for snow clearing Wednesday morning. Heavy snow also disrupted some travel in Sweden Wednesday. About a dozen flights were canceled or delayed at Stockholm Airport.