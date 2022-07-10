NATIONAL

Floating Abortion Clinic Proposed In Gulf To Bypass Bans

A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted.

The idea is being spearheaded by Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco. Autry says their legal team believes there is a swath of federal water where licensed providers could safely and legally provide abortions out of reach of state laws. She said the proposal is in the fundraising stage

 

