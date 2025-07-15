Flood Conspiracy Theories

FILE: A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

FILE: A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

There’s anger and grief in the Texas Hill Country, where more than 130-people were killed in an historic flood.

Kerr County Commissioner Rich Paces says that’s fueling some dangerous conspiracy theories. He says the debate over flood warnings has led to death threats.

Kerr County officials have not responded to reports that a “Code Red” warning was not broadcast in time to save residents from the flood. They have repeatedly said that an “after action” report will be done, but have not given a timeline.