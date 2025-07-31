FILE: Nancy Epperson, right, and Brooklyn Pucek, 6, visit a memorial for flood victims along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

FILE: Nancy Epperson, right, and Brooklyn Pucek, 6, visit a memorial for flood victims along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Texas lawmakers are in Kerrville, hearing from those who were affected by the deadly Hill Country floods. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says the state is still grieving those who were killed.

Local leaders urged the state to invest in high-tech flood warning systems and more training for first responders in rural areas. They also called for better communication, explaining that there is spotty broadband in their area. Some 911 calls, they say, were routed to Seguin which is nearly 100-miles away.