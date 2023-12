The family of a six-year old girl, who was left alone a Texas emergency room, has been found. Officials with the state’s foster care system say publicity surrounding the case in Dallas led to a flood of tips that helped to track the family down.

The child, known only as “Alejandra,” remains in state custody for now. But Child Protective Serices says in a statement they are looking at options for placing the girl with family members. A court hearing is set for next week.