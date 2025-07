File photo: Rain falls over a makeshift memorial for flood victims along the Guadalupe River, Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A coalition of natural resource experts feel the deadly Hill Country floods show the need for land use reform.

Ben Eldredge with the Heart of Texas Conservancy says the best way to protect human lives is a ban on residential and commercial lodging in the 100-year flood plane. He says, if we don’t learn from this tragedy, we’re doomed to repeat it.