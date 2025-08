FILE - Water overflows from the Canyon Lake spillway near New Braunfels, Texas, Friday, July 5, 2002, adding to the flood waters along the Guadalupe River. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Residents of the Texas Hill Country, who escaped the deadly floods, are sharing their stories of survival.

Nancy Zdunkewicz says their home is 40-feet above the Guadalupe river and, when they awoke in the middle of the night, the water was at their door. They climbed a tree to survive. They’re asking state lawmakers to prioritize an aid package over everything else this special session by tapping the state’s rainy day fund.