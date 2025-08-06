(Kerrville, TX) — The cost of repairs in the Texas Hill Country, which was hit by devastating floods, is predicted to be enormous.

Kerr County Commissioners have been accused of wanting to hike property taxes by eight percent, which is the maximum, to pay for it.

Judge Rob Kelley, again this week, shot down the conspiracy theory. But there are still concerns that a proposed belt-tightening will not be enough.

Judge Kelly said that nearly one-and-a-half million dollars worth of road and bridge projects have been placed on hold.