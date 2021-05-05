NATIONAL

Flood Threats Persist As Storms Continue To Drench The South

Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(AP) — Relentless wind and rain have pummeled large swaths of the South, spawning tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia. Crews are preparing to continue cleaning up debris and assessing destruction across the region as some schools canceled classes or moved them online due to damage at buildings and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service’s prediction center warned Wednesday morning that flash flooding could also now affect the Central Gulf Coast as storms move southeast. Rain continues to soak much of the region. So far, three deaths have been reported.

 

