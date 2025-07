Kerrville residents Edgar Rojas, second from left, and his wife Perla, alongside daughters Emily, left, and Olivia, visit a memorial for flood victims along the Guadalupe River on Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The historic Texas flooding is putting a spotlight on construction in Flood Zones. The state has enjoyed a long history of having low regulations, but experts say that could be changing.

Andrew Rumbach at the Urban Institute says the disaster proves there is a need to stricter building codes . Camp Mystic, which was destroyed in the flooding, sat on a flood zone. It was grandfathered in.