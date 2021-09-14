TEXASTRENDING

Flooding Along Coastal Areas, No Major Damage From TS Nicholas

Debris covers the Bluewater Highway along the Texas Gulf Coast in the aftermath of Hurricane Nicholas Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, near San Luis Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says it’s a “blessing” that the impact felt by the now-downgraded Tropical Storm Nicholas wasn’t as bad as originally predicted.

The former hurricane moved into Texas overnight, downing trees and power lines. That led to outages, with 450-thousand people in the dark at one point.

Officials with Centerpoint Energy tell KTRK-TV that worst case scenario, it could take five to seven days to restore power to everyone. However, Mayor Turner says he’s hoping things can get “back to normal” by tomorrow.

