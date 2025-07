File photo: Water rises from severe flooding along the Guadalupe River.in Kerr County, Texas on Friday, July 4, 2025. (KSAT via AP)

Those affected by the Texas Hill Country flooding are asking the state to do more to help.

Kimber Malcolm with the Heart of the Hills summer camp is calling on lawmakers to tap the state’s three-billion dollar rainy day fund. There is a cap on those funds.

The state legislature would need to vote on an extension. The governor has put the issue of disaster aid on the call for a special session. But, so far, there are no meetings scheduled to discuss it.