Flooding Exacerbates Water Crisis In Mississippi Capital

Looking more like a boat ramp, the receding Pearl River flood waters hide the parking lot of the athletic fields on Westbrook Road in northeast Jackson, Miss., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Looking more like a boat ramp, the receding Pearl River flood waters hide the parking lot of the athletic fields on Westbrook Road in northeast Jackson, Miss., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

(AP) — In Mississippi’s capital, emergency officials are going to distribute bottled water to residents, a local university is using temporary restrooms for students and people who do have water are boiling it to wash dishes.

Gov. Tate Reeves says he’s declaring a state of emergency as the city’s longstanding water problems have been exacerbated by recent flooding. The problems have created low-water pressure across the city where residents for the last month have already been advised to boil their water before using it because of health concerns.

The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people’s ability to take showers or flush toilets.