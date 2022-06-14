Flooding Pummels Yellowstone Region, Leaves Many Stranded

Floodwaters inundate property near the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River in between Edgar and Fromberg, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022. The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the indefinite closure of Yellowstone National Park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors annually was ramping up. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)

Floodwaters inundate property near the Clarks Fork Yellowstone River in between Edgar and Fromberg, Mont., on Monday, June 13, 2022. The flooding across parts of southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the indefinite closure of Yellowstone National Park just as a summer tourist season that draws millions of visitors annually was ramping up. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)

(AP) — Raging floodwaters that pulled houses into rivers and forced rescues by air and boat across the Yellowstone region have begun to recede. But tourists and others were still stranded Tuesday after roads and bridges were knocked out by torrential rains that swelled waterways to record levels.

The record floods in southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the closure of all entrances to the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities. Water levels were dropping but it was unclear when the park could reopen.

National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by floodwaters. Roads through the park’s northern entrance are washed out and hundreds of tourists remained stuck in and around the town of Gardiner.