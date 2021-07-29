Floods Make Thousands Homeless In Bangladesh Rohingya Camps

Rohingya refugee children play in flood waters at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Days of heavy rains have brought thousands of shelters in various Rohingya refugee camps in Southern Bangladesh under water, rendering thousands of refugees homeless. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

Rohingya refugee children play in flood waters at the Rohingya refugee camp in Kutupalong, Bangladesh, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Days of heavy rains have brought thousands of shelters in various Rohingya refugee camps in Southern Bangladesh under water, rendering thousands of refugees homeless. (AP Photo/ Shafiqur Rahman)

(AP) — Days of heavy rainfall have pounded Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh, destroying dwellings and sending thousands of people to live with extended families or in communal shelters.

The area received nearly half the average July rainfall in one day this week and more heavy downpours are expected. The U.N. refugee agency says six people died in the camps earlier this week due to a landslide and flooding.

An estimated 2,500 shelters were damaged or destroyed, and more than 5,000 people have temporarily moved to relatives’ dwellings or communal shelters. Refugees say they are struggling to eat and drink properly.