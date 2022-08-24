Floods Wreak Havoc Across Pakistan; 903 Dead Since Mid-June

People navigate through flooded roads after heavy monsoon rains, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Heavy rains have triggered flash floods and wreaked havoc across much of Pakistan since mid-June, leaving 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless, the country's disaster agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

(AP) — Officials say that recent heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan since mid-June, with 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless.

The National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that 126 people were killed in flood-related incidents in the past 48 hours. It says most of the victims are women and children. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has issued an appeal, urging philanthropists to help provide relief to flood-affected areas.

Flash floods have now started to affect also the southern Sindh province, after inundating many areas in southwestern Baluchistan province and also in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, in the country’s east.