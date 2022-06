House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., administers the House oath to Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas, right as her husband John holds the Bible, during a mock swearing in ceremony at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with children, from left, Milani, 6, Maite, 8, Jaden, 12, and John Michael, 16. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

The first woman to be elected to Congress in the Rio Grande Valley is accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo opportunity.

Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores tweeted a video of her swearing-in ceremony that shows Pelosi nudging her young daughter with her elbow.

Pelosi had reportedly just waved to other members of the Flores family to come up to the podium to be part of the picture. Flores said no child should be pushed aside for a photo-op.