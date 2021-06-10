Florida Bans ‘critical race theory’ From Its Classrooms

FILE - In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump's acolytes, if the former president doesn't run again. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

(AP) — Florida has become the latest state to ban “critical race theory” from its public schools. The state Board of Education adopted new rules Thursday to shield schoolchildren from curricula that it says could “distort historical events.”

The action was widely expected since Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed many of the board’s members. A national debate is intensifying over how the role of race and racism should be examined in classroom history discussions. Critics say a national effort by conservatives to decide what can be taught in schools risks politicizing essential education.