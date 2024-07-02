Florida Fugitive From Edinburg Arraigned On Local Drug Charges

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg native wanted on a sexual assault warrant out of Tampa Florida has been arraigned on separate charges related to his arrest in Edinburg last week.

35-year-old Carlos Perez was before a local judge Tuesday on 8 counts of drug possession and one count of tampering with a government document. Edinburg police say Perez had a fraudulent driver’s license when they pulled him over for a traffic violation last Wednesday.

The judge ordered Perez back to jail on bonds totaling $355,000. He reportedly will now be brought back to Tampa to face the sexual assault charge that dates back to 2012.