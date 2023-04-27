NATIONAL

Florida Gov. DeSantis Says Disney Lawsuit Is Political

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks to the media at a conference titled "Celebrate the Faces of Israel" at Jerusalem's Museum of Tolerance, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

(AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is brushing off Disney’s lawsuit against him as politically motivated and saying it’s time for the iconic company to stop getting favorable treatment in his state.

Disney is suing DeSantis over the Republican’s takeover of its theme park district. Disney alleges the governor waged a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” after the company opposed a law critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

Speaking in Israel as part of an international trip, DeSantis said Disney should be held accountable under a new board he appointed, rather than govern itself. The Republican governor is expected to run for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, rivaling former President Donald Trump.

