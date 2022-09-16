Florida Governor Defends Shipping Illegal Immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is defending his decision to send about 50 illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

The Republican governor says it’s finally drawn the White House’s attention to the border crisis. Speaking at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Friday, DeSantis says he’ll spend all of the 12-million-dollars allocated by the legislature to relocate illegal migrants out of state.

DeSantis insists reports that migrants didn’t know they were going to Martha’s Vineyard are false, saying the contractors gave them information packets.