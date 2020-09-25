COVID NATIONAL

Florida Governor Reopening State’s Economy Despite Spread

(AP) – Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted all restrictions on restaurants and other businesses in Florida on Friday in a move to reopen the state’s economy despite the spread of the coronavirus.

The Republican governor’s move is sure to stoke debate in a politically crucial state, where the pandemic has become intertwined with politics. His order allows restaurants across Florida to immediately reopen at full capacity – and prevents cities and counties from ordering restaurants to close without justifying it for economic or health reasons.

