FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a Fair-Side Chat at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis said Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, in a post on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has directed state emergency officials begin preparations for a storm. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Governor Ron DeSantis is urging Florida west coast residents to get ready for Tropical Storm Idalia.

DeSantis has placed 33 counties under a state of emergency, and says he’s mobilized 11-hundred Florida National Guard members. He’s telling Floridians to listen to local authorities, heed warnings, and expect power outages.

The storm is expected to bring several inches of rain along Florida’s west coast, becoming a Category 1 or 2 hurricane before making landfall north of Tampa Tuesday.