Hurricane and storm surge warnings are out for the Florida Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ian churns north. The category 3 storm muscled up as it swept over Cuba.

Hurricane warnings are out fo a stretch of Gulf Coast as far south as Bonita Beach, below Fort Myers.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing storm surge warnings for the Florida Keys, and from just north of Tarpon Springs, including Tampa Bay, down to Flamingo, at the southernmost edge of Everglades National Park.