Florida House Votes To Revoke Disney Special District

FILE - The newly painted Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is seen with the the crest to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the theme park Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Florida is a step closer to ending Disney World’s status as a special tax district. House lawmakers passed a measure to dissolve special districts in the state, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which allows Disney to self-govern its Florida properties.

The state Senate passed the measure on Wednesday. It now heads to Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for his signature. It would take effect in June of next year. Another bill approved by lawmakers removes Disney’s exemption from a law passed last year that puts restrictions on social media companies.