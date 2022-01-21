Florida Man Charged After 4 Found Dead At Canada-US Border

A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border, in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The bodies were found Wednesday in the province of Manitoba just meters (yards) from the U.S. border near the community of Emerson. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson, Manitoba, on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border, in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The bodies were found Wednesday in the province of Manitoba just meters (yards) from the U.S. border near the community of Emerson. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — A Florida man has been charged with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota says 47-year-old Steve Shand has been charged with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S. and the discovery of the bodies.

A U.S. Border Patrol in North Dakota stopped a 15-passenger van just south of the Canadian border on Wednesday. Court documents say five other people were spotted by law enforcement in the snow nearby. Shand’s attorney, Doug Micko, declined to comment.