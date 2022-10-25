Florida Murder Suspects Nabbed In Brownsville

Two men who’d been sought for killing a man in Tampa Bay Florida are sitting in the Cameron County jail following their arrests in Brownsville.

A U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a Brownsville hotel where they were apprehended Monday – more than two weeks after the violence in Tampa.

Authorities say 32-year-old Damaso Bravo and 22-year-old Josue Clavel had gotten into a fight with others outside a Tampa lounge, before the two pulled guns and opened fire. Seven people got shot and one of them died.

The two suspects are being held in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center pending their transport back to Florida.