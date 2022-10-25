LOCALTRENDING

Florida Murder Suspects Nabbed In Brownsville

jsalinasBy 1274 views
0

Two men who’d been sought for killing a man in Tampa Bay Florida are sitting in the Cameron County jail following their arrests in Brownsville.

A U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force tracked the pair to a Brownsville hotel where they were apprehended Monday – more than two weeks after the violence in Tampa.

Authorities say 32-year-old Damaso Bravo and 22-year-old Josue Clavel had gotten into a fight with others outside a Tampa lounge, before the two pulled guns and opened fire. Seven people got shot and one of them died.

The two suspects are being held in the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center pending their transport back to Florida.

CA State Officials Monitoring Aftermath Of 5.1 Earthquake

Previous article

Active Homicide Investigation After Man Shot Dead In Edinburg

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL