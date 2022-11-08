Florida Republican Dunn Defeats Lawson In Redrawn District

Democratic candidate for Florida's 10th Congressional District Maxwell Frost, right, celebrates with supporters during a party at The Abbey in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

(AP) — Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat, making him the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year. There will be at least six newcomers to the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote from Florida as Republicans try to take advantage of an aggressively redrawn congressional map spearheaded by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Heading into this election year, Republicans held 16 seats and Democrats represented 11 from Florida in the House. Florida is gaining a 28th seat due to population growth.