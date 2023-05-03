Florida Republicans Pass Pronoun, Diversity Bills

(AP) — Florida Republicans have approved two bills that will restrict the use of preferred pronouns in schools and ban diversity programs in colleges. The proposals were given final passage by the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate on Wednesday.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bills into law. DeSantis has driven a hardline conservative agenda as he seeks to bolster support of Republican primary voters ahead of his expected White House run. The state’s Legislative session, which is scheduled to end this week, has been dominated by divisive cultural issues.