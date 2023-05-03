NATIONAL

Florida Republicans Pass Pronoun, Diversity Bills

FILE - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreign Secretary in London, Friday, April 28, 2023. DeSantis is slated to headline Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra’s annual summer fundraiser in northwest Iowa on May 13 and is expected to speak at a party fundraiser later that evening in Cedar Rapids. A campaign official for former President Donald Trump said Saturday, April 29, that the former president now plans to be in Iowa on the same day to headline an organizing rally at a sprawling park in downtown Des Moines. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

(AP) — Florida Republicans have approved two bills that will restrict the use of preferred pronouns in schools and ban diversity programs in colleges. The proposals were given final passage by the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate on Wednesday.

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bills into law. DeSantis has driven a hardline conservative agenda as he seeks to bolster support of Republican primary voters ahead of his expected White House run. The state’s Legislative session, which is scheduled to end this week, has been dominated by divisive cultural issues.

