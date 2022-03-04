Florida Republicans Send 15-Week Abortion Ban To Governor

(AP) — Abortions after 15 weeks would be banned in Florida under a proposal Republican senators have given final passage and sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for his expected signature. The GOP-controlled Senate passed the bill late Thursday. DeSantis, a Republican, has previously signaled his support for the proposal. The measure has caused bitter debate as it passed through the GOP-controlled legislature, as Republicans repeatedly rejected attempts from Democrats to add exemptions for pregnancies caused by rape, incest or human trafficking. The bill contains exceptions if the abortion is necessary to save a mother’s life, prevent serious injury to the mother or if the fetus has a fatal abnormality.