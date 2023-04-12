Florida Set To Execute ‘ninja killer’ For 1989 Murders

This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard Gaskin. Gaskin, convicted of a 1989 double slaying in Florida for which he was dubbed the “ninja killer,” is set for execution in April 2023 under a death warrant signed Monday, March 13, 2023, by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP)

(AP) — Florida is ramping up executions under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, with a man known as the “ninja killer” set to die. Louis Bernard Gaskin is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the 1989 slayings of New Jersey couple Robert Sturmfels and Georgette Sturmfels, in their Flagler County winter home on Florida’s northeast coast. Gaskin was dubbed the “ninja killer” because he wore all-black ninja clothing during the crimes. This will be the second execution under DeSantis this year as he prepares his widely expected presidential campaign. He oversaw two executions in his first four years in office.