Florida Shooter May Have First Pounded On nNeighbor’s Door

Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Riley is led from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Lakeland, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by Deputy Steve Neil, left, Captain Bart Davis and Detective Brett Bulman. (Kimberly C. Moore/The Ledger via AP)

Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Riley is led from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Lakeland, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by Deputy Steve Neil, left, Captain Bart Davis and Detective Brett Bulman. (Kimberly C. Moore/The Ledger via AP)

(AP) — A man who lives near the Florida home where three adults and a baby died in mass shooting says he believes the killer pounded on his door first. Miguel Rivera said Tuesday that he heard someone banging on his sliding glass door early Sunday, but when he looked, the person was gone.

Minutes later, gunfire erupted at his neighbor’s home. Deputies say Marine vet Bryan Riley fatally killed a couple, their 3-month-old son and the woman’s mother.

An 11-year-old girl was also shot, but she is recovering after multiple surgeries. The 33-year-old Riley told investigators, one of his victims and his girlfriend God was talking to him. He also told investigators he was high on methamphetamine.