Florida Virus Cases Soar, Hospitals Near Last Summer’s Peak

Signage stands at the ready (foreground) in case COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park reaches capacity, as cars wait in line in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The line stretched through the park for more than a mile out to West Colonial Drive near the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Orange County is under a state of emergency as coronavirus infections skyrocket in Central Florida. The Barnett Park site is testing 1,000 people a day and has closed early in recent days due capacity limits. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

(AP) — Hospital admissions of coronavirus patients continue to soar in Florida with at least two areas in the state surpassing previous peaks reached during last summer’s surge.

Local officials are calling on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare an emergency though the governor has resisted new pandemic restrictions. A large hospital system in Jacksonville said Thursday that its hospitals were at maximum capacity, and its emergency centers were also at a critical point.

In Brevard County, two hospitals began setting up treatment tents at its emergency departments. Florida hospitals reported nearly 9,000 patients with COVID-19 on Thursday, not far off rom last year’s of close to 10,200 cases.