Florida’s Governor Sending Personnel To Southern Border

Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida is answering a plea for help from Texas and Arizona. He says he’s sending law enforcement resources to address what he calls both a “crisis and an emergency” to secure the southern border.

Surrounded by sheriffs from around the state at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola yesterday, DeSantis said a number of local and state agencies have already sent reinforcements to help stem the flow of illegal migrants across the border. He said the Florida Highway Patrol, the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and local sheriff’s offices have answered the call, among others.