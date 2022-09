Floridians are keeping a nervous eye on a Tropical Depression which formed in the Caribbean overnight. The system has 35 mile-per-hour winds, but the depression is expected to become a tropical storm, with “more significant intensification” forecast on Sunday and Monday.

The Florida peninsula is included in the storm’s “cone of uncertainty.” Also, the official National Hurricane Center track has the storm as a Category 3 storm as it approaches the Florida coast next week.