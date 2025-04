Illegal immigration at the southern border has turned into a trickle. Congressman Tony Gonzales says, now, the attention needs to be on finding the unaccompanied kids who were processed, released and have vanished.

The South Texas Republicans says that, under the Biden Administration, more than half-a-million unaccompanied kids were caught at the southern border. Of that, 31-thousand were released to addresses that were blank, undeliverable or had missing apartment numbers.