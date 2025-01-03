Focus On Radicalization

File photo: Edward Bruski, center, gets emotional at the scene where a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street, Wednesday Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

The Texas man who killed and injured dozens of people in a terror attack in New Orleans claimed to be a member of ISIS, but it remains unclear how he became radicalized.

Experts say that members of his Mosque need to be questioned. Professor Jeffrey Addicott at Saint Mary’s University says that the Houston neighborhood where Shamsud Din Jabbar lived should also be in the spotlight. It’s filled with people who attended the nearby Mosque. A spokesman for the FBI says the attacker acted as a “lone wolf.”